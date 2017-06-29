Man Exposes CNN As Fake News During Live Fox Broadcast

Infowars’ “CNN is Fake News” contest is off and running and one man managed to get his sign on the Fox and Friends program.

Watch the full clip below.

Infowars is proud to be running the ‘CNN Is Fake News’ contest, an expansion of the already successful ‘CNN Is ISIS’ contest!

The contest is simple:

$1,000 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or legible, self-made t-shirt.

$2,500 prize for anyone who is seen on TV with a “CNN Is Fake News” sign or t-shirt and is also is heard to say, “CNN

Is Fake News, Infowars.com Is Real!”

You can also combine a ‘CNN Is Fake News’ sign with one of our ‘CNN Is ISIS’ t-shirts available below!

The intent of the contest is to encourage YOU, the listener, to realize that YOU have the power to save civilization from the criminal cabal controlling humanity and its fake news propaganda machine called CNN.

For more details on the contest click here.