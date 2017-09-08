Man fights to marry computer

The Mountain Brook man who has made national headlines over the years for filing several federal lawsuits regarding his desire to marry his computer said he is on a mission to preserve the “integrity of the Constitution.”

Mark “Chris” Sevier filed a lawsuit in Alabama’s Northern District last month stating his rights, along with several “ex-gay” co-plaintiffs, were violated by Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Blount County Probate Judge Chris Green because Sevier’s marriage to an Apple computer– which he claimed to marry in New Mexico– was not recognized in Blount County.

In the filing, Sevier claimed he “married an object in New Mexico with female like features” and asked Green to either recognize the union or issue him a new marriage license. “Defendant Green issues marriage licenses to individuals who self-identify as homosexual, but he refuses to issue marriage licenses to zoophiles, machinists, and polygamists license on a basis that can only be described as procedurally arbitrary,” the complaint states.

