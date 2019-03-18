Man fires on passengers in tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, several injured, attacker at large - media

Multiple shots were fired in a tram in a Dutch city of Utrecht, leaving several people injured, police said. Emergency services and anti-terror teams have arrived at the scene.

A square around a tram station outside downtown Utrecht is on lockdown following the shooting, local media reported. Police have cordoned off the area and adjacent streets, but the perpetrator managed to escape.

Ambulances and emergency services are also present although the number of injured is yet to be clarified.

Police said it’s looking at all pausible motifs of the shooting, including terrorism.

Medevac helicopters have been send in to airlift the wounded, Utrecht police have said. they also urged drivers to make way for medical vehicles.

U-OV, a local transport company, said tram services were suspended all around the city. As the situation developed, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte canceled the weekly coalition meeting and will consult with a crisis response team.

It is still unclear if the shooter acted alone or had accomplices. “A man started shooting wildly,” an eyewitness told Dutch news outlet NU.nl. But the AD.nl website cited a witness who said there were four gunmen who opened fire at a woman near the tram station.

24 Oktoberplein street, where the shooting took place, is an important traffic junction in Utrecht, the fourth largest city in the Netherlands.


Related Articles

NZ Threatens 10 Years In Prison For 'Possessing' Mosque Shooting Video

NZ Threatens 10 Years In Prison For ‘Possessing’ Mosque Shooting Video

World News
Comments
Why Does The Mainstream Media Purposely Ignore The Mass Killings Of Christians That Happen All Over The Globe?

Why Does The Mainstream Media Purposely Ignore The Mass Killings Of Christians That Happen All Over The Globe?

World News
Comments

Kate Hoey SLAMS Media as Christians SLAUGHTERED with ZERO coverage!

World News
comments

Christian Living In A Muslim County ‘143 Times More Likely’ to Be Killed By A Muslim Than Vice Versa

World News
comments

New Zealand Mosque Shooter Flashes “White Power” Sign As He Is Charged With Murder

World News
comments

Comments