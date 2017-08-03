Man Gets $650K After Fighting LA Parking Ticket

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved a $650,000 payout for a man who successfully fought how the city of Los Angeles processes challenges to parking tickets.

Cody Weiss, who sued the city in 2014 after he received a parking ticket, argued that the city unlawfully allows a private for-profit company to process challenges to tickets. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in his favor last year, and the decision was upheld by the Second District Court of Appeal.

City Attorney Mike Feuer petitioned the California Supreme Court to review the appellate decision, but the state’s high court denied the petition in November and upheld the lower court’s decision ordering Los Angeles to change its practice of allowing the Xerox company to handle reviews of challenges to parking tickets.

Caleb Marker, an attorney for Weiss, and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

