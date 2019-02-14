Man Kicked Out of Disneyland for Displaying Giant 'Trump 2020' Banner

A man was kicked out of a Disney theme park yet again for displaying a giant banner campaigning for President Trump’s re-election.

Dion Cini unfurled the banner with the help of a friend during the Mark Twain riverboat ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, as another accomplice filmed the event.

In a video posted to YouTube, theme park patrons can be heard yelling at the men as they held up the massive flag reading “Re-elect Trump 2020,” and “Keep America Great.”

Disney officials cited a regulation banning flags banners and signs as they removed Cini from the park Wednesday, but he’d already been banned by Disney Resorts previously.

Last November, he was issued a trespass notice on all Disney World Properties after he continually displayed the Trump 2020 sign, once during the Splash Mountain ride and another time at the park’s Magic Kingdom.

Before his Disney excursions, Cini was causing headaches for New York City leftists by kayaking around Hudson Lake with a Trump 2020 flag.