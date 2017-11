One man may be headed home with a broken back or hip after a wild Black Friday fight in a Kmart.

A video posted to Youtube on Thanksgiving night shows a man in a blue jacket approaching another man in a hat. It’s unclear what blue jacket man does next, but the man in the hat grabs him by the by the jacket and slams him into a shelving unit.

Blue jacket man rolls onto his stomach and holds his back and hip.

