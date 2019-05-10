"Man of Faith" Cory Booker Says Thoughts and Prayers are "Bullshit"

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told CNN’s David Axelrod that if there’s a mass shooting while he’s president “We’re not going to give thoughts and prayers, which to me is just bullshit.”

“I’m sorry to say that, as a man of faith, but I was taught that faith without works is dead,” he continued.

Booker pledged to take action on gun control if elected, saying, “So, when I’m president of the United States, I’m taking a fight to this issue like folks will never see before because we’re better than this as a country.”

Earlier this week, Booker promoted “the most sweeping gun control plan ever” and agreed that law-abiding gun owners should be “thrown in prison” if they refuse to comply with “an assault weapons ban.”

Booker and most other 2020 Democrat hopefuls have been pushing gun control heavily this week, following the tragic shooting at STEM School in Colorado.