Man Pretends To Be Black To Get Into Med School, Says Affirmative Action Is Racist

Vijay Jojo Chokal-Ingam, who is actress Mindy Kaling’s brother, told CNN last week that he got into medical school by pretending to be black.

Chokal-Ingam, a man of Indian descent who calls himself a “anti-affirmative action hacktivist,” wrote a book on the matter called “Almost Black.”

His CNN interview came a few days after The New York Times reported the Justice Department was seeking attorneys interested in “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

Chokal-Ingam told CNN that he shaved his head, trimmed his eyelashes, joined a black student association and used his middle name so that he would be mistaken for an African-American man when applying to medical schools.

