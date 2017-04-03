Man Removed from Transplant List for Using Medical Marijuana Lobbies for New Bill

A kidney patient in Maine was taken off a transplant wait list for using medical marijuana, so he is now fighting to prevent hospitals in the state from doing to others what was done to him.

Garry Godfrey has Alport syndrome, a hereditary disease which causes renal failure at a young age. He says it also causes debilitating pain, nausea and anxiety.

To cope, Godfrey began using medical marijuana.

“I’ve tried so many pharmaceuticals and none of them worked, but the medical cannabis does. It helps me function. It helps me take care of my kids,” he said.

