Man 'Scalped, Mutilated' In Paris Restaurant By Attackers Wielding Machete and Sword

A man was attacked with a machete and reportedly “scalped” as he ate dinner with his wife at an Indian restaurant in Paris on Monday night.

Diners at an Indian restaurant in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital witnessed the shocking scene on Monday night when a man, who was also eating at the restaurant, was attacked and reportedly scalped at his table.

The incident, which took place at a restaurant 8.30pm on Rue Cail, a street well known for its curry restaurants, saw two men whose faces were covered by hoods burst into the restaurant armed with a sword and a machete, according to French press reports.

