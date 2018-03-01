Man Sentenced to 300 Years for Child Sex Crimes Freed on Technicality

A Colorado man, who was convicted in 2015 on charges he sexually assaulted six young boys and girls, is now free after his conviction was thrown out on a technicality.

After news broke that 46-year-old Michael McFadden was released from prison Tuesday, Kathi Raley, victim assistance coordinator at the district attorney’s office, was on the phone non-stop.

“Voicemails – several from mothers of victims, who legitimately are fearful for their children and their children’s safety,” Raley said.

Raley says, unfortunately, she hasn’t been able to offer much help to the victims.

“This is now a case that will just be dismissed and set aside. So, it’s an unfortunate situation that they’re all in,” she said.

