Man Shoots Mammoth 820 Pound Wild Hog in his Front Yard

Samson resident Wade Seago knew something was up outside of his home last week when the family’s pet schnauzer, Cruiser, started barking constantly. The Seagos live on 100 acres in the rural south Alabama town. The property and surrounding area is teeming with wildlife so it’s not unusual for their dog to bark at deer, raccoons or other wild visitors.

But this was different. As he was about to get up and check on his dog, his daughter began screaming. “I jumped up to see what was going on,” Wade explained. “I looked out the back window and saw nothing, so I ran to the front of the house where my daughter was looking out the window. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

The dog had a huge wild hog bayed in his front yard, about 5 yards off of the front porch. “Cruiser had this huge hog confused with all of the barking and movement,” Wade continued. “It was not a good situation.”

Seago is an avid deer hunter and runs a taxidermy business in Samson. He was also a prison guard for several years. He told me that hogs are abundant in the area and he has seen them on his property before, but none the size of this one.

