Man 'shot by police after attacking them with hammer' at Notre Dame

Image Credits: flickr, henry_marion.

French police have shot a man outside the Notre Dame in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer, according to local media.

The main square has been evacuated and that a police operation is underway.

Two “blasts” sparked panic among tourists amassed outside Notre Dame. A man was then seen “lying on the ground inert”, according to a journalist with France Info who works by the cathedral.

According to France Info, the man was “wounded” by police bullets.

