Man 'shot by police after attacking them with hammer' at Notre Dame

French police have shot a man outside the Notre Dame in Paris after he tried to attack them with a hammer, according to local media.

The main square has been evacuated and that a police operation is underway.

Two “blasts” sparked panic among tourists amassed outside Notre Dame. A man was then seen “lying on the ground inert”, according to a journalist with France Info who works by the cathedral.

so we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don't know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017

According to France Info, the man was “wounded” by police bullets.

