Man Slaps 84-Year-Old Woman For Supporting Trump, Gets Held At Gunpoint By Retired Cop

Trump supporters gathered in Aliso Viejo, California on Wednesday were assaulted by an angry leftist who was held at gunpoint after striking multiple women and pulling out a knife.

KTLA 5 reports: “33-year-old Alvin Shaw, is accused of assaulting three women aged 55, 74 and 84.”

A witness explained when she saw the man approach the group, she thought he was going to join them, but, “Instead he was pretty upset and he started using profanity from the minute he arrived. He kept coming over to me and getting in my face, and all I could say was the F-word.”

Next, the man supposedly blew smoke in the women’s faces and started punching them.

“He broke my earring off and just took up my whole face with his hand,” 84-year-old victim Donna Snow said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dennis Breckner says that’s when Shaw pulled out a knife, prompting a retired police officer attending the event to draw his sidearm.

The retired cop detained Shaw until police arrived and found the knife that was thrown into nearby bushes after witnesses directed officers to its location.

Shaw was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elderly abuse and assault, battery, and was released from jail Thursday.

Another American licensed to carry a firearm stopped a knife-wielding maniac in Michigan this week.

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death before the attacker was held by a woman with a concealed weapon until police arrived.

