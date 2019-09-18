Man Smashes Car Into Trump Plaza In New York, Multiple Injuries Reported

A man smashed his black Mercedes Benz into the main hall of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York on Tuesday night causing at least two injuries, according to reports.

Aiello clarified “make” = male.

From CBS New York:

At least two people have been injured after a car plowed into the lobby of New Rochelle’s Trump Plaza.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello was on the scene as emergency crews rushed into the luxury high rise around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The black Mercedes left a trail of destruction and broken glass in the front of the building on Huguenot Street before coming to a stop inside Trump Plaza’s main entrance.

[…] Authorities tell CBS2 the incident appears to be an accident but investigators are still piecing together what happened.

Nothing to see here, folks!

Move along!


President Trump has called for the resignations of everyone at the NY Times involved in the smear of Brett Kavanaugh and the Russian collusion witch hunt.


