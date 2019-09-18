Man Smashes Car Into Trump Plaza In New York, Multiple Injuries Reported

A man smashed his black Mercedes Benz into the main hall of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York on Tuesday night causing at least two injuries, according to reports.
BREAKING New Rochelle – car smashes into Trump Plaza pic.twitter.com/biMohq0E7z
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
Aiello clarified “make” = male.
Picture from inside Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Car smashed into lobby. Several injuries, none life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/F7z7a73AOs
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
Trump Plaza New Rochelle opened in 2007. 40 story luxury building developed by Cappelli Enterprises under licensing deal with Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/hfgl1hfaU6
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
Cleanup underway at Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Police investigating why man drove car into lobby. Believed to be accidental but still under investigation. Residents coming and going, returning home from dinner, walking their dogs. pic.twitter.com/9Xr7C4C2Yl
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
Damaged car being removed from Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Totaled, obviously. pic.twitter.com/jZx3QylX1u
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019
From CBS New York:
At least two people have been injured after a car plowed into the lobby of New Rochelle’s Trump Plaza.
CBS2’s Tony Aiello was on the scene as emergency crews rushed into the luxury high rise around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
The black Mercedes left a trail of destruction and broken glass in the front of the building on Huguenot Street before coming to a stop inside Trump Plaza’s main entrance.
[…] Authorities tell CBS2 the incident appears to be an accident but investigators are still piecing together what happened.
Nothing to see here, folks!
Move along!
President Trump has called for the resignations of everyone at the NY Times involved in the smear of Brett Kavanaugh and the Russian collusion witch hunt.