Man Smashes Car Into Trump Plaza In New York, Multiple Injuries Reported

A man smashed his black Mercedes Benz into the main hall of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York on Tuesday night causing at least two injuries, according to reports.

Workers at Trump Plaza New Rochelle say after car plowed into lobby, make driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening. pic.twitter.com/kJz1FRy5ra

Aiello clarified “make” = male.

Picture from inside Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Car smashed into lobby. Several injuries, none life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/F7z7a73AOs

Trump Plaza New Rochelle opened in 2007. 40 story luxury building developed by Cappelli Enterprises under licensing deal with Trump Organization. pic.twitter.com/hfgl1hfaU6

Cleanup underway at Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Police investigating why man drove car into lobby. Believed to be accidental but still under investigation. Residents coming and going, returning home from dinner, walking their dogs. pic.twitter.com/9Xr7C4C2Yl

Damaged car being removed from Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Totaled, obviously. pic.twitter.com/jZx3QylX1u

From CBS New York:

At least two people have been injured after a car plowed into the lobby of New Rochelle’s Trump Plaza.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello was on the scene as emergency crews rushed into the luxury high rise around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The black Mercedes left a trail of destruction and broken glass in the front of the building on Huguenot Street before coming to a stop inside Trump Plaza’s main entrance.

[…] Authorities tell CBS2 the incident appears to be an accident but investigators are still piecing together what happened.