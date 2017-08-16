Man Stabbed By Antifa Mob Outside His Home For Not Condemning ‘Nazis’ Hard Enough

A Vermont man says he was stabbed outside his home by a group of five masked men armed with box cutters on Tuesday, after being labeled a “Nazi sympathizer” for denouncing attempts to ruin the life of a Unite the Right rally attendee — even though he himself strongly disavows white supremacy.

The victim, Sam Wormer, who identifies as neither right or left, is so concerned about the divide in the country that even after being attacked he wasn’t sure that his story should be told. Leftist friends of his confirmed to Big League Politics that he frequently sticks up for “marginalized members of the community.”

Ryan Roy, 28, appeared in the Vice News episode on the events over the weekend in Charlottesville. He was promptly doxed on Twitter and a social media campaign made sure that he was fired from his job at Pizzeria Uno. Additionally, the internet mob called child protective services in an effort to have his young baby removed from his care.

In an interview with Burlington Free Press, Wormer, his former friend and classmate, stated that he was “completely shocked” to see footage of Roy at the rally. The following comments would become the “justification” for being stabbed by five masked terrorists and labeled a “Nazi sympathizer.”

