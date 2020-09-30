Man Stabbed to Death by Migrant For Trying to Prevent Girlfriend Being Raped Was Targeted Over ‘Sweden Democrats’ Cap

A 19-year-old Swedish man who was stabbed to death by a Sudanese migrant while trying to prevent the culprit from raping his girlfriend was targeted because the migrant thought he was “racist” for owning a Sweden Democrats cap.

The results of the police investigation into the incident, which occurred in Härnösand on May 10 this year, have now been revealed.

A group of migrants entered a house party uninvited before 23-year-old Abubaker Mohamad Awad noticed the SD cap. Sweden Democrats is a right-wing populist party that opposes mass immigration.

Having repeatedly entered the bedroom of 19-year-old Tommie Lindh’s girlfriend where she was trying to sleep and being told to leave, Awad then pointed a knife at her while accusing Lindh of being a “racist” for owning the cap.

Awad then demanded the girl stand up or he would kill her and Lindh.

The migrant then held the knife to the girl’s throat and orally raped her in a bathroom. When Lindh tried to intervene, Awad stabbed him in the neck, back and chest. He subsequently died from his injuries in hospital.

“While the 19-year-old was bleeding, the African forced the woman to go to one of the bedrooms where he raped her. If she did not come along, he would cut her as well,” reports Fria Tider.

Despite the young woman making repeated emergency calls to police, it took them over an hour and a half to arrive.

After police arrested Awad, “he laughed in front of the camera at the arrest, made grimaces and victory signs with his fingers.”

The rape victim subsequently told friends, “He raped me. I do not want to live anymore.”

It was subsequently revealed that the Sudanese migrant, who was granted Swedish citizenship in 2011, had a long criminal record, including a 2015 conviction of raping a girl under the age of 15.

Meanwhile, in a 2017 Facebook post, Mohamed outlined his views about the fairer sex by posting, “I say no to violence against women and girls.”

Oh, the horrific irony.

As we have exhaustively documented, Sweden has a massive rape problem due to its total failure to integrate migrants and ‘refugees’ after sustained years of mass immigration.

Violent crime and sexual assaults have significantly increased since the country accepted a new wave of migrants in 2015.

