Man Stabs 16 Schoolgirls, 2 Adults in Rampage Near Tokyo

Sixteen pupils waiting for their school bus and two parents of pupils who were nearby were stabbed by a man wielding knives in Kawasaki near Tokyo on Tuesday morning, leaving a girl and a man dead, police and school officials said.

The 16 schoolgirls, pupils of Caritas elementary school, a private Catholic school in the city, were attacked by the suspect in his 50s, who was holding knives in both hands. The suspect died in hospital as a result of a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck, police said.

A boy also sustained minor injuries in the attack, the police added.

