Man Sued Over Yelp Review Criticizing Law Firm

Joe Browning was in the business of buying and selling cars. In 2013, when he had difficulty getting the title to a vehicle he purchased in Louisiana, Browning hired a local law firm to help. He had no idea at the time that the law firm would ultimately sue him over an online review he posted about the company.

“It was a pretty straightforward case as far as we were concerned, and so we hired Grissom and Thompson to represent us,” said Browning.

After some time working on his case, Browning says he was less than satisfied with the firm.

“They just really dropped the ball,” Browning added. “You guys have lost paperwork. You’ve missed filings. You’ve missed deadlines. You have cost us so much money. We’re done paying you.”

Read more