Man Threatens to "Pull A White Boys School Shooting" At New England Patriots Stadium

A 44-year-old New York Giants fan from Rhode Island has been arrested after threatening to “shoot up random people” at the New England Patriots’ Foxboro Stadium.

The fan, Tobias Gray, made the threat in a Facebook post where he made it clear that New England’s recent signing of WR Antonio Brown was the catalyst for his rage.

“I don’t ever really post too many things so you know this is real since the Patriots signed Antonio Brown I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro you might as well just hand them the ring right now I’m if I ever get my hands on a gun which I don’t have one yet but I’m looking I will go shoot up random people at Foxboro,” the post read.

He was charged in Massachusetts with making terroristic threats and a fugitive of justice complaint.

Gray even wore a New York Giants jersey during his court appearance on Monday where he was also charged with simple and domestic assault after threatening police officers who came to arrest him following the online threat.

Tobias Gray's lawyer told us he was surprised he was arrested after made a Facebook post about the @Patriots signing Antonio Brown. But Foxboro Police tell us those threats were "terroristic" in nature. More details coming up live at 5 on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/9nmItE9c2w — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) September 9, 2019

Gray, who has an extensive criminal background, allegedly told an arresting officer, “I will give your kid short-term memory loss. You better watch your back.”

The Boston Herald reports Gray’s previous charges include domestic assault, drug possession, conspiracy and violating no-contact orders.

The Wrentham District Court is expected to arraign Gray sometime this week.

