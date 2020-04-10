Man Who Featured in 5 Person Polyamorous Relationship Charged With Child Abuse

A man who featured as one of the four male partners in a polyamorous relationship with a pregnant woman that received media attention in December has been charged with aggravated child abuse after the 5-week-old baby suffered multiple severe injuries.

22-year-old Ethan Baucom was one of the individuals shown in a Barcroft TV production which told the story of 20-year-old Tory Ojeda sharing her Jacksonville, Fla. with three of her four partners, including Baucom.

Ojeda revealed that she was marrying one of the men in the house, Travis, but that the father of her baby was another partner called Christopher.

“We’re all raising the baby together — so everyone’s Dad,” Ojeda said. “We’re all very, very excited to be raising a baby together.”

Christopher said he was looking forward to sharing father responsibilities with the other men in the house, commenting, “There is a lot of support between all of us dads and it’s something we can tag team.”

It has now been revealed that one of those men, Ethan Baucom, admitted to physically abusing the 5-week-old baby while babysitting the infant.

According to reports, the baby suffered a “broken leg, arm, ribs and skull fractures.”

The police report also reveals that Baucom, who told officers he needed to tell the truth,” heard a “pop” during the incident, which occurred on March 12th.

He told police he was “frustrated” at his inability to get any sleep during the babysitting and that this was the reason for carrying out the assault, further details of which are redacted in the official police report.

Authorities got involved when officers were called to a hospital on March 15 and told about the baby’s severe injuries as well as the the fact the infant had suffered “multiple brain bleeds.” Experts concluded the baby had been attacked at least three separate times.

The baby’s mother called the Florida Department of Children and Families five days after the incident took place. Baucom told her he had merely “squeezed” the child.

“I am so distraught that words cannot describe,” said the baby’s grandmother in response to the incident. “Oh the horror of all this! I’m so overwhelmed with pain, heartache and sorrow over this.”

The baby is expected to make a full recovery with no permanent damage. Baucom is now in jail.

