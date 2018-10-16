Man Who Identifies as a Woman Wins Women’s World Championship Cycling Title

A man who identifies as a woman – but, doesn’t want to suppress his testosterone before competing with biological females – has won a world championship in women’s cycling.

Rachel McKinnon won a women’s age bracket in a race in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, The Daily Caller reports:

“A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman won a women’s world championship cycling event on Sunday.

“Rachel McKinnon, a professor at the College of Charleston, won the women’s sprint 35-39 age bracket at the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles.”

But, McKinnon, apparently, is unwilling to forego any physical advantage testosterone might give a biological male, such as himself:

“McKinnon in January was quoted in USA Today arguing against requiring biological males to suppress testosterone as a requirement for competing against women.

