Man Who Sucker Punched Black Trump Supporter Gets Arrested

California police officers arrested the man suspected of punching a black Trump supporter in the face during an anti-illegal immigration rally over the weekend.

Laguna Beach cops charged Richard Losey late Tuesday night with suspicion of battery assault with a hate crime enhancement for his “sucker-punch,” of R.C. Maxwell, a black conservative, reports Fox LA. His bail was posted at $50,000.

Losey allegedly punched Maxwell during an “America First” rally where people participated in a vigil to remember victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Counter-protesters who showed up to rally against the event quickly outnumbered the few dozen who came to protest illegal immigration.

Police kept the parties separate, but Maxwell went to the other side to try and talk to counter-protesters about his views when Losey came up and allegedly punched him, according to video of the incident.

“There is a problem with illegal immigration, I speak out against that, that doesn’t make me a Nazi,” Maxwell says to those gathered. The counter-protesters told Maxwell he was a “traitor” and that people want him in chains in response to his views. Video then shows Maxwell getting a punch to the face.

“I think the fact that I’m a black conservative causes a lot of problems for the left side because there’s no way they can really resolve that according to their narrative of what they think trump supporters are, so I think that was a bit triggering to the other side,” Maxwell told Fox LA. “I was getting lots of specific comments like you’re a sellout, you’re an Uncle Tom.”

Maxwell reported the incident to the police, who were able to track down Losey with the help of the video. Police found him trying to buy a bus ticket back to Ohio.

“If the optics were completely different and I was a black lives matter supporter and I was attacked on the Trump side of a protest I would be in the spotlight on CNN right now,” Maxwell said. “I went over to the left side to see if I could engage them with dialogue and I was instantly encircled by the so called anti fascists.”