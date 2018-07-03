Man Who Threatened to Murder Rand Paul's Children is an Obama-Supporting Berkeley Resident

The man who threatened to “hack to pieces” Rand Paul and his family is a Berkeley resident who wanted Obama to be lifetime president.

On Monday, the Kentucky Senator tweeted, “Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me,” after having revealed that the man had “threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe” and that an arrest warrant had been issued.

A few hours after the tweet, it was revealed that Nathanial Blaine Luffman had been arrested for threats against an Oregon elected official as well as “other known threatening communications to members of Congress.”

Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 2, 2018

Luffman, a former Kentucky resident now living in Berkeley, made threats to “gut you like a hog” and leave “your kids bowels splayed out across floor blood spattered on the door as you lay dead” as well as threatening to “hack to pieces” the official and his daughters.

Luffman had previously used the hashtag #ObamaForLife and claimed that an official in Kentucky, likely Rand Paul, had been involved in a plot to assassinate Obama in Kentucky.

As Gateway Pundit reports, Luffman, “frequently livestreamed from UC Berkeley, which he claimed is a sovereign nation “independent & free from any and all over sight by any nation or people’s.”

Luffman is charged with a single count of retaliating against a federal official by way of threats and faces 10 years in prison.

The arrest will prompt questions as to whether Luffman was influenced by the increasingly hostile tone that Democrats have encouraged towards Republicans in recent weeks and months.

As Robby Starbuck points out, Ran Paul has now been targeted on three separate occasions by unhinged leftists who tried to physically harm or kill him.

Since @realDonaldTrump’s election, Republican Senator @RandPaul has: • Been shot at by an unhinged leftist

• Been beaten severely by an unhinged leftist

• Been threatened by an unhinged leftist who wanted to chop him and his family up with an axpic.twitter.com/VJiYB2iJEU — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 2, 2018

