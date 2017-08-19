Man Who Threw Hot Coffee at Alex Jones Identified
Share13
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 13

The Seattle man who threw coffee on radio host Alex Jones Friday has been identified as Jake Stratton, a former rollerderby announcer, wrestler, singer and all-round literal potbelly goblin.

Jones was filing a report on the streets of Seattle regarding the Barcelona terror attack when Stratton yelled, “You’re trash!”

As we walked over to interview Stratton, he approached Alex and in true liberal fashion proceeded to throw hot coffee at him.

Watch Alex’s response to the alt-left attack:

Stay classy, Mr. Stratton!

Share13
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 13

Related Articles

Gainesville prepares for white nationalist rally

Gainesville prepares for white nationalist rally

U.S. News
Comments
‘Stay Away From The Common’ During Boston Free Speech Rally, Mayor Urges

‘Stay Away From The Common’ During Boston Free Speech Rally, Mayor Urges

U.S. News
Comments

Death of a Nation

U.S. News
Comments

CIA ‘torture psychologists’ avoid trial with secret settlement

U.S. News
Comments

James Murdoch, Fox CEO, pledges $1m to the Anti-Defamation League

U.S. News
Comments

Comments