Man Who Threw Hot Coffee at Alex Jones Identified

The Seattle man who threw coffee on radio host Alex Jones Friday has been identified as Jake Stratton, a former rollerderby announcer, wrestler, singer and all-round literal potbelly goblin.

Jones was filing a report on the streets of Seattle regarding the Barcelona terror attack when Stratton yelled, “You’re trash!”

Not staged–that was Jake Stratton, longtime Seattle heavy-metal singer, pencil-fighting league champ and all-around wonderful weirdo — jonathan zwickel (@zwickelicious) August 18, 2017

As we walked over to interview Stratton, he approached Alex and in true liberal fashion proceeded to throw hot coffee at him.

Watch Alex’s response to the alt-left attack:



Stay classy, Mr. Stratton!