Man Wrongly Exposed as “Trump Donor” by Joaquin Castro Fears for Family's Safety – Had Actually Donated To Castro

A man whose name erroneously appears on a Trump donor list propagated by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) says he needed to go over emergency plans with his family after the list put him in danger.

“Harper Huddleston” and his business were listed as one of Trump’s top San Antonio area donors in a list tweeted out by Castro earlier this week, but Huddleston says the name on the list refers to his retired father, with whom he shares a first name.

“He said the mix-up was because they share the same first name, but have different middle names, though his father does not go by the name Harper,” reported Fox News.

Huddleston says while he’s a Trump supporter, he has actually donated to the mayoral campaign of Joaquin’s brother Julian Castro, who is currently running for president.

The mix-up has put Huddleston and his family in danger, and he, his wife and three children have been forced to review emergency strategies on how to stay safe.

“We convened together as a family and talked about situational awareness, exit strategy, avoiding and exiting conflict, talked about staying low and close to home and just being at our very highest senses,” Huddleston said in an interview with Fox & Friends.

Huddleston said he takes issue with Castro using his large platform as a politician, amplified by the media, to demonize an entire group as racist, and says it has only strengthened his support for Trump.

“All this does is galvanize the interest and reinvigorate making America great again,” he stated.

Despite taking heat from both Republicans and Democrats on the issue, not to mention the fact that two mass shootings were carried out over the weekend in the name of political violence, Castro has yet to delete the tweet.

