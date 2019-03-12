Man Yells "Allahu Akbar" at Funeral of German Woman Murdered by Muslim Boyfriend

Panicked churchgoers fled in terror after a man yelled “Allahu Akbar” during the funeral of a German woman who was brutally murdered by her Muslim migrant boyfriend.

More than 500 people participated in the funeral march which took place in the city of Worms following the murder of 21-year-old Cynthia R.

Cynthia was killed by her boyfriend Ahmed T. having previously agreed to wear a hijab and learn Arabic to please the 22-year-old asylum seeker who already knew that he was about to be deported.

After Cynthia refused to go to Tunisia with Ahmed, who had been abusing the system by claiming welfare under three different names while in Germany, “He stabbed the young woman by ramming a kitchen knife through her neck, her lungs, her hands and her back more than ten times,” reports VladTepes.

Despite the somber nature of the funeral march, the funeral itself was ruined when a man rushed to the front of the church before standing in front of the altar, holding his arms outstretched and shouting “Allahu Akbar!”

The refrain means “God is great” in Arabic but it is also routinely shouted by Islamic terrorists before they carry out violent attacks.

This prompted around 20 attendees to run out of the church “distraught” and “crying” over the incident.

Police later arrested the culprit before a news report about the incident blamed it on a “bad joke” or a “confused man”.

“She meant so much to me and I miss her a lot,” said Cynthia’s cousin Patrick Schopp. “I will keep her in my memory as this fun-loving person who never had anything bad to say about anyone and who was very helpful with everyone.”

According to figures from the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), migrant crime targeting German citizens has soared by over 23 per cent in a single year.

As Reuters acknowledged last year, Germany has suffered a “two-year increase in violent crime,” rising 10 per cent in 2015 and 2016. 90 per cent of that increase was attributed to “young male refugees”.

As we document in the video below (which is banned in Germany), rather than directly address the multitude of problems that importing around 2 million “refugees” has caused the country, German authorities appear more intent on brainwashing and coercing their population into accepting the new reality with passive compliance.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.