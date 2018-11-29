Manafort passport stamps don't show he entered London in all years Guardian claimed

Paul Manafort’s passports don’t show he entered London in all the years claimed by Guardian newspaper when it said he met secretly with WikiLeaks Julian Assange.

The Guardian said he met with Mr. Assange in London in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

A review of Manafort’s two passports shows he entered Heathrow Airport since 2008 on two occasions, in 2012 and on another time where the customs stamp year is blurred. It appears to be either 2010 or 2016.

Prosecutors entered two of the three passports into evidence.

Manafort says he has never met Mr. Assange.

The liberal Guardian newspaper on Tuesday claimed that Manafort in the spring of 2016 met with Mr. Assange, the WikiLeaks chief, in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The story cited “sources.”

Read more


Related Articles

Huffington Post Says Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is "Problematic," Internet Laughs in Their Face

Huffington Post Says Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is “Problematic,” Internet Laughs in Their Face

U.S. News
Comments
Exclusive: Infowars Reporters Go Inside the Migrant Caravan

Exclusive: Infowars Reporters Go Inside the Migrant Caravan

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Obama Bashes America

U.S. News
comments

Clintons Face Empty Seats As Trump-Trashing Speaking Tour Kicks Off With A Coughing Fit

U.S. News
comments

CNN Contributor Marc Lamont Hill Calls for Destruction of Israel, Endorses Palestinian Violence

U.S. News
comments

Comments