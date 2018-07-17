Mandalay Bay Owners Sue Victims of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Image Credits: Håkan Dahlström / Flickr.

The corporate owners of the Mandalay Bay casino filed suit against the victims of last year’s Las Vegas concert mass shooting, claiming it has no liability for the massacre, according to a published report on Monday.

MGM Resorts International went to federal courts in Nevada and California and took on more than 1,000 shooting victims, saying claims against the hotel giant “must be dismissed.”

“Plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants,” the complaints argue, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Read more


Related Articles

'Resistance' Deflated: American Company Refused To Make A Trump Baby 'Blimp'

‘Resistance’ Deflated: American Company Refused To Make A Trump Baby ‘Blimp’

U.S. News
Comments
Dem Congressman Calls For Military Coup to Remove Trump, Then Backtracks

Dem Congressman Calls For Military Coup to Remove Trump, Then Backtracks

U.S. News
Comments

Young Republicans Dumped At A ‘Random’ Gas Station By Anti-Trump Uber Driver Speak Out

U.S. News
Comments

Rabid Wolf Blitzer Flips Out On Rand Paul For Standing With Trump, Questioning U.S. Intel

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News, CNN, MSNBC Throw America Under The Bus In Defense Of War

U.S. News
Comments

Comments