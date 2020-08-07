‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Fires Back at BLM ‘Cowards and Bullies’ Smearing Their Critics as Racists

Image Credits: Rodin Eckenroth | Getty.

MMA champion turned Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is refusing to buckle and bow to the woke social media trolls accusing her of “racism” after she posted an iconic WWII photo of a man refusing to give the Nazi salute.

The 38-year-old Deadpool actress has now been called “racist” and a “bootlicker” for posting the famous WWII photo of a man refusing to give the Nazi salute. Carano is also being attacked for not showing enough support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, #Ginacaranoisoverparty began trending on Twitter as hate-filled leftists began attacking the Fast & Furious 6 actress.

Soon enough the woke mob went on the attack:

