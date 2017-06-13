Manhunt In Stockholm After Driver Rams Van Into Cars During 'Attempted Murder'

Swedish police are searching for the driver of a van which collided with a number of vehicles before injuring one person during a suspected “attempted murder” in Stockholm.

According to police, the van driver struck taxis on Götgatan before continuing down the street. The vehicle was then left abandoned on Bondegatan.

One person was injured in the collision, although the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

An attempted-murder investigation has been launched, Swedish investigators said in a statement.

2017-06-13 08:38, Trafikolycka, Stockholm Minst en skadad person på Södermalm. https://t.co/YpfpQYwVCB — Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) June 13, 2017

Police spokesperson Anders Bryngelsson said investigators are working to determine whether the driver intended to cause harm with the vehicle.

The van involved in the collision is reportedly part of fleet belonging to courier firm Tjuvgods.se.

The company says they offer employment opportunities to former prison inmates.