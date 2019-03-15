Manifesto of an Eco-Terrorist Monster: Meet the New Zealand Mosque Killer

A manifesto left behind by suspected New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant reveals he was an “eco-fascist” who worshipped Communist China, and not a right-wing Christian conservative as the media is trying to portray him.

Tarrant is reportedly responsible for shooting up two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday killing 50 Muslims.

READ: NEW ZEALAND MOSQUE TERRORIST DESCRIBED HIMSELF AS AN “ECO-FASCIST” WHO HATED CONSERVATISM & ADMIRED COMMUNIST CHINA

In a manifesto being scrubbed from all corners of the web, Tarrant writes his political views most closely align with those of the People’s Republic of China, and that he does not support conservatism or US President Donald Trump.

In the interest of transparency and free speech, and in an effort to preserve for research, study and historical purposes, Infowars is uploading the entire manifesto so readers can sift through what Tarrant actually said versus the snippets the mainstream media chooses to highlight.

Watch The Alex Jones Show for LIVE coverage of the mosque shooting:


Related Articles

Firearms Registration Act Introduced in Pennsylvania

Firearms Registration Act Introduced in Pennsylvania

U.S. News
Comments
Democratic Candidate Says Founders "Wrote A Lot Of Bigotries" Into Constitution

Democratic Candidate Says Founders “Wrote A Lot Of Bigotries” Into Constitution

U.S. News
Comments

Why It’s Completely Dishonest to Claim Candace Owens ‘Inspired’ the Mosque Shooter

U.S. News
comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Mosque Shootings: ‘What Good Are Your Thoughts and Prayers’

U.S. News
comments

Mom Ensnared in College Admissions Scam Hosted Gillibrand Fundraiser

U.S. News
comments

Comments