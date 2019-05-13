Manosphere Blog 'Chateau Heartiste' Banned by WordPress

WordPress reportedly banned the popular right-wing manosphere blog Chateau Heartiste on Friday in the latest assault on Free Speech at the hands of Big Tech.

When one visits the site now it says it was suspended for unspecified violations of WordPress’ “terms of service.”

An internet archive of the page shows the blog has been around since 2011 without any issues.

One of the last posts made on the site was titled, “Corporate Conspiracy to Silence and Impoverish Political Dissidents.”

Chateau Heartiste’s second to last post before WordPress nuked him from the internet: pic.twitter.com/yy4ckwcA36 — Eli Schiff (@eli_schiff) May 10, 2019

Here’s the meat of Chateau Heartiste’s last post before WordPress finally decided he needed to be executed: pic.twitter.com/eyjJtbDQhx — Eli Schiff (@eli_schiff) May 10, 2019

According to a reposted archive of the article, the post was about men’s rights activist Roosh V getting banned from Instagram and Chase Wepay after announcing a speaking tour of the US (Amazon had previously banned nearly all of Roosh’s books and he was also banned by PayPal).

The post read:

Roosh is setting off on a US speaking tour starting in June, to various s**tlib cities. No doubt, the corporate censors and the monitors at the CIA sent notice to their pantifa shock troops, who will likely harass Roosh at more than a few stops along his tour. It could get violent, because pantifa is a violent domestic terrorism organization. If you are a CH reader and happen to be in town on the day Roosh is speaking in your city, you should buy a ticket and go there to show support and to defend a fellow dissident from the leftist freaks should they decide to disrupt the event. Tucker Carlson suggested last week that Big Tech has declared “total war” on free speech. “We are watching in real time as this country becomes unfree,” Carlson said. “Who’s defending us here? Where are our leaders in Congress? Where is the White House? As long as big tech isn’t hassling them personally — as long as their accounts remain open — they don’t seem to care. They are fools. Will any of these people get re-elected if leftwing tech companies can control the terms of political debate? Can you really win a presidential election if Google opposes you? No way. Not a chance. Not right now. Without freedom of speech, there can be no democracy. It’s time to stop lying about that.” Leftoids cheer this censorship and demonetization of political enemies, but normal Americans seem oblivious to the threat that corporate censorship collusion poses to the very foundations of the American Republic. It helps to think about this in the starkest terms available: wealthy corporate executives and board members of multiple social media and online banking platforms are conspiring with each other to prevent certain Americans from speaking their minds and making money from supportive listeners, which in turn has a chilling effect on the speech of all Americans. We are in an era of monopoly power again, and it’s getting worse. Too much wealth and power is concentrating in the hands of malevolent people who have little connection to Heritage America and even less connection to the ideals of Heritage America. It’s a dangerous game our leftoid freakfriends play, and Trump is just the beginning of what we embattled freemen will summon to defeat the tyranny spreading like wildfire across the land.

It seems pretty clear our ruling oligarchs feel they’re completely losing control of the narrative and are taking desperate measures to shut down all free speech online.

Banning all of the most influential alternative media personalities from all social media and closing many of their PayPal and bank accounts is a drastic step to take which I can only assume reflects Big Tech’s internal data analysis showing they’re losing control of the minds of the masses at an increasingly rapid pace.

Our social engineers are smart enough to know banning all these dissidents only makes their message stronger but they likely felt they needed to do it anyways.

Mike Cernovich on Big Tech Censorship: They’re Taking Out the Influential People One-by-One https://t.co/LZhbwWYzgI via @BreitbartNews @Cernovich — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) May 11, 2019

They seem to want to try and force everyone to consume exclusively Neocon 2.0 propaganda from Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and the rest of the Intellectual Dork Web.

As we saw last week with Ben Shapiro imploding on the BBC after merely being read his own tweets attacking Palestinians, our social engineers are going to have a lot of trouble if they think this is actually going to work.