Manufacturing Jobs Up 36,000 in August; 155,000 Since Trump’s Election

The United States gained 36,000 manufacturing jobs in the month of August and has gained 137,000 this year and 155,000 since November of last year, when the nation held a presidential election, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With these gains, employment in manufacturing reached a level not seen since January 2009, when Barack Obama was inaugurated president.

“Manufacturing employment rose by 36,000 in August,” said the BLS. “Job gains occurred in motor vehicles and parts (+14,000), fabricated metal products (+5,000), and computer and electronic products (+4,000. Manufacturing has added 155,000 jobs since a recent employment low in November 2016.”

