Manufacturing Optimism Hits Record High After Trump Tax Plan Revealed

Manufacturer optimism is at a record-high after President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan has been revealed, according to a survey from the National Association of Manufacturers.

Optimism for small and large manufacturers over the last three economic quarters has averaged a record high of 90.87 percent, which is the highest seen in 20 years. It’s also significantly higher than 59.77 percent optimism seen in the first three quarters of 2016.

The survey found that 64.3 percent of manufacturers said the promise of tax reform would allow them to expand their business, 57.3 percent said they would hire more workers, and 52.2 percent said they would increase wages and benefits for employees.

