Many African Americans Want Colin Kaepernick to Lead Black Lives Matter

A new poll finds that many African Americans think former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and original NFL national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, should become the full-time leader of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The new poll conducted by Northwestern University’s Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy, found that a majority of blacks agreed with the statement that the Black Lives Matter movement is too splintered, and would have more impact if organized under a single leader such as Kaepernick, according to the Washington Examiner.

Our 1st survey results: How African Americans view effectiveness of #BlackLivesMatter & impact of @Kaepernick7' https://t.co/3zjbFsWrjr pic.twitter.com/TT0lCusCXS — CSDD at Northwestern (@CSDDatNU) October 18, 2017

Respondents were offered a field of eight candidates to be an appointed BLM leader. They chose Kaepernick overwhelmingly, with 27 percent picking the former NFL player. “Other” came in with 20 percent of the vote, the only other choice anywhere near as close. However, of the other seven names on the list, few have anything like the high profile notoriety of Kaepernick.

“Kaepernick’s popularity is not surprising in light of the fact that President Trump’s criticism of the ‘Take A Knee’ protests that he started in the NFL has thrown him into the national spotlight in recent weeks,” said Alvin Tillery, associate professor of political science and the center’s director.

