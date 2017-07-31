Many Americans Are Too Drugged-Out to Work

Image Credits: Simon Evans/Flickr.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A slew of reports finds a fresh reason for the chronic inability of American companies to fill skilled jobs: not a lack of skills, and hence a training-and-education crisis, but a surfeit of drug abuse.

Simply put, prime-working age Americans without a college diploma are often too drugged-out to get the best jobs. Opioids remain at high levels, but the surge in drug use is now heroin and the powerful contaminant fentanyl.

The reports suggest a circularity to the crisis in America’s rust and manufacturing belts: the loss of jobs and wage stagnation has led to widespread disaffection, alienation and drug abuse; and drug abuse has led to joblessness, hopelessness and disaffection.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

LED Lightbulb Flicker Rate Could be Giving Us HEADACHES, Expert Warns

LED Lightbulb Flicker Rate Could be Giving Us HEADACHES, Expert Warns

Health
Comments
Your 'Organic' Milk May Be Produced With Non-Organic Ingredients

Your ‘Organic’ Milk May Be Produced With Non-Organic Ingredients

Health
Comments

Couple Caught in ‘financial spiral’ Jump to their Deaths

Health
Comments

We Must Repeal Obamacare And Bring Back The Free Market

Health
Comments

Texas Man Diagnosed With First US Case Of Zika in 2017

Health
Comments

Comments