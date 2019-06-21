'Many Explosions,' Huge Fire at Philadelphia Refinery

Authorities say a huge fire in Southwest Philadelphia has been contained to the single refinery.
VIDEO of the explosion in Southwest Philly pic.twitter.com/qOxi7dCzD4
— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 21, 2019
Nearby residents say there were many explosions.
VIDEO from man on scene. What he saw outside work this morning pic.twitter.com/bZGsr0quWS
— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 21, 2019
They were felt in South Jersey and Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
