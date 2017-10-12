Many Professional Sports Teams Are Boycotting Trump Hotels

Professional sports teams across the U.S. have stopped staying at Trump hotels, according to a new investigation by The Washington Post released Thursday.

16 of the 17 professional sports teams that have previously chosen to stay at Trump hotels while traveling confirmed they will no longer be staying at those hotels, according to the report.

The 17 teams vary from different professional sports leagues including The National Football League (NFL), The National Basketball Association (NBA), The National Hockey League (NHL), and Major League Baseball (MLB). Some of the teams chose not to stay at the hotels such as limited bus access, they told The Washington Post. Other teams confirmed that they stopped staying at the hotels because of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“The president has seemingly made a point of dividing us as best he can,” The Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr said. “He continually offends people, and so people don’t want to stay at his hotel. It’s pretty simple.”

Kerr and his team used to spend about $20,000 per night at hotels like the Trump SoHo in Manhattan.

Trump does not care about his business and cares about the country, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The Washington Post.

“The president has repeatedly said he doesn’t care about his business, he cares about the country,” Sanders said in an email. “The president’s position on athletes standing for the National Anthem is about respecting the flag and the men and women of the military who sacrifice to defend it and nothing else.”

The report comes as Trump has continued to call out players in the NFL for not standing for the National Anthem.

The Washington Post reached out to all 123 teams in the four major U.S. sports leagues to find out how many men’s teams are still stay at Trump hotels: 105 teams responded.