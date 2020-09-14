Many Will Die For The Covid Lie

Recently AstraZeneca paused its vaccine clinical trial due to a “potentially unexplained illness” which Fauci flippantly said is “not uncommon.”

Many will suffer and die so that Governor Cuomo’s book coddles his fragile ego and hides the genocide he waged on thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

Fauci will get his payoff and Bill Gates will achieve his eugenicist victory as the mindless hordes are programmed by a social media-induced imprisonment following the guidelines of the 2010 Rockefeller Lockstep scenario published in “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.”

The CDC had to admit that only 6%, or less than 10,000 deaths, had been directly attributed to COVID-19 from the beginning, revealing a plandemic so massive that we can hardly wrap our minds around it.

