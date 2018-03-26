MarchForOurLives Speaker Admits True Gun Control Plans

Ok, #MarchForOurLives supporters. Take a knee. We need to talk. Far be it from me to tell you how to take away our constitutional rights. I know you guys want us to believe that this is really about “gun safety” and not “gun control. Even though the facts on the ground say otherwise (see Top 5 Idiotic Moments From ‘March for Our Lives’ Gun Control Rally and Video: Anti-Gun Marchers Can’t Answer Basic Firearm Questions). You want us to believe you don’t really hate gun owners.

If that’s the case, you may want to stop saying things like this in public:

“When they give us that inch, that bump stock ban, we will take a mile.”

That is literally – and this is an appropriate use of the word here – the exact reason why gun rights advocates refuse to back down. Word for word. The left calls pro-gunners paranoid for thinking Big Brother is going to go door-to-door swiping gats. Then, in the next sentence, they confirm their intention of doing that very thing. These kiddos and #MarchForOurLives are a gift that just refuses to stop giving.

This young lady just accidentally completed Second Amendment peeps’ work. We no longer need to make our case, she was kind enough to do it for us. To that, we can only say “thank you.”

Even non-gunners feel the same way. They’re just not quite as happy about it:

"This is a slippery slope toward total confiscation."

"Yes, that's our intention."

It makes the NRA's extreme rhetoric look like a reasonable reaction to a radical agenda. — Kyle Sammin (@KyleSammin) March 25, 2018

Uh, that’s because the NRA’s “rhetoric,” also known as the United States Constitution, isreasonable compared to “grab-em-all” leftists. This one video clip makes our argument against gun control better than we ever could. For years to come, when pro-gunners invoke the slippery slope, they need only to cite this lass.

It’s going to be hard to label us as paranoid gun nuts when you confirm the paranoia.