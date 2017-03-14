Marco Rubio & Ice-T Trash Snoop Dogg's Trump Assassination Video

Senator Marco Rubio and rapper Ice-T responded to wannabe thug Snoop Dogg’s latest music video that shows a clip of the Snoop shooting Donald Trump, who is dressed like a clown, and promotes anti-police rhetoric.

The video has received tons of criticism already, causing many celebrities and media outlets to share their opinions on the controversial political statement.

Senator Marco Rubio was asked about his thoughts on the video and he said, “I’m not sure what Snoop was thinking.”

Rapper and actor Ice-T was also questioned about the music video and said, “You can’t point a gun at the president.”

Infowars reporter Paul Joseph Watson compiled a video that highlights the hypocrisy of the anti-gun rapper’s violent imagery.

Will Snoop Dog Pay For Pushing Trump’s Assassination?


