Maria Bartiromo Grills Valerie Jarrett Over Obama & Biden’s Role In Spying On Trump Campaign

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo tore into former President Obama’s top adviser Valerie Jarrett over his and former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in the Deep State’s spying of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Earlier this week on “Mornings With Maria”, Bartiromo launched into an intense line of questioning against Jarrett, asking her if she thought using infamous Steele Dossier used to spy on the Trump campaign was the right thing to do given that it’s now debunked and was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“What’s happening right now is we are learning the details of what took place, and we are getting official confirmation that the FBI knew that the dossier was garbage and made up in a bar because the sub-source of the dossier told the FBI officials in early January,” Bartiromo said.

“Then, in early January, you had an Oval Office meeting where President Obama apparently said we gotta get the right people to investigate General Flynn. We had Joe Biden saying let’s get him on the Logan Act, and we know all of this from Peter Strzok’s hand-written notes.”

“So let me ask you this, did you want General Flynn to be unmasked as well? I know a lot of your colleagues did. Joe Biden wanted it, Susan Rice wanted it. Did you also say you want him unmasked?” Bartiromo asked Jarrett.

Rather than directly answer the question, Jarrett instead pivoted to the election and the coronavirus.

“Maria, no, I was not involved in any of those conversations – but the question I really want to put to you is, ‘What are we doing today?’” Jarrett replied.

“If people want to have an investigation about what happened four years ago, they should do that. But aren’t you concerned about what’s going on right now? Aren’t you worried about the integrity of our upcoming elections, aren’t you worried about how we’re going to have a safe and fair election in the midst of a pandemic?”

Bartiromo circled back around to the Deep State’s unlawful spying of Trump’s presidential campaign.

“Yes, that’s exactly why I’m asking the question—because I am a patriot and I don’t want to see people in positions of power put their finger on the scale and make up a story that there’s collusion with a foreign power when there’s absolutely no evidence of that,” she said. “And if the powers to be knew that there was no evidence of that in early January, I want to make sure that we do not have the powers in government spying on political campaigns because the other political campaign paid for it.”

“We know that Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier. So, this was an election year—we’ve got one campaign paying for dirt on another campaign, and you’ve got the amazing intelligence agencies of our government weaponized!”

“You say you knew nothing about it. You were President Obama’s right hand—and a lot people are wondering how much President Obama directed this. So, I’m asking you—‘Did President Obama direct this?’” she asked.

But Jarrett insisted Obama and the rest of the administration weren’t aware that the spying was unlawfully predicated, saying the “intelligence community” handles such cases.

“That’s not how it works, that’s not how our investigations work. We leave that up to the intelligence community,” Jarrett said.

