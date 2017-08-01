Marie Claire Writer Whines: Dunkirk Movie an "Excuse for Men to Celebrate Maleness"

Marie Claire columnist Mehera Bonner is upset that the new blockbuster movie Dunkirk is an “excuse for men to celebrate maleness”.

Bonner, whose columns routinely wade into intersection derangement, be it anti-Trump hysteria or identity politics, was quite clearly butt-hurt over the film. Triggered is an over-used term these days, but it definitely applies here.

“My main issue with Dunkirk is that it’s so clearly designed for men to man-out over,” she complains, adding, “The packaging of the film, the general vibe, and the tenor of the people applauding it just screams “men-only”.

Given that the “packaging” of the film – to remain historically accurate – could only ever be nothing other than a bunch of men on a beach and a bunch of men in ships – it’s unclear how else it could have been “packaged”.

“Dunkirk felt like an excuse for men to celebrate maleness—which apparently they don’t get to do enough. Fine, great, go forth, but if Nolan’s entire purpose is breaking the established war movie mold and doing something different—why not make a movie about women in World War II?” she whines.

Bonner’s review boils down to the fact that, as a man-hating third wave feminist, she was triggered by a movie that celebrates men and the sacrifice they made and continue to make over and over again by fighting in wars and working dangerous jobs.

93% of workplace deaths in the United States are men. 97% of combat deaths are men.

Without constantly whining and complaining about it, men have to put their bodies on the line for all manner of different reasons, while endlessly being lectured by feminists, the media and dominant culture about how worthless and pathetic they are.

Dunkirk didn’t even set out to be a defense of men, it’s merely an accurate representation of a historical event, but the frothing, triggered reaction to the movie has ipso facto turned it into one.

Bonner is not the first to be triggered by the WW2 blockbuster. A USA Today review said the film was not diverse enough, bemoaning the lack of women and “lead actors of color,” which if followed would have completely ruined the movie’s historical authenticity.

Numerous conservative Twitter users weighed in with their response.

“Rabid feminists are now using historic war films to have a dig at men. A new low,” commented Michael Heaver.

“Blatant sexism. I’ll celebrate maleness until the day I die when it involves brave men dying so women don’t have to,” added singer Joy Villa.

Even YouTube sensation PewDiePie commented on the controversy, remarking, “This has to be bait.”

Bonner’s meltdown is just the latest example of the left having temper tantrums over historical reality, to the extent that some are now trying to re-write history to cater to the contemporary obsession with political correctness.

