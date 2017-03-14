Marine Le Pen Calls for Ban on Turkish Rallies in France

Image Credits: Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images.

French Front National presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has called for a total ban on Turkish rallies in France following the Turkish riots in the Netherlands over the weekend.

On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had his plane turned away and Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was blocked from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam after she attempted to circumvent the flight restriction and cross the border by car. Blocking the Turkish ministers fueled a large and angry response from both the Turkish government in Ankara and ethnic Turks in the Netherlands.

Among the politicians who have condemned Turkey has been Front National leader Marine Le Pen who took to Twitter to declare France should not host any Turkish rallies.

“Why do we have to tolerate the remarks on our soil that other democracies have refused?” Le Pen tweeted, adding: “No Turkish election campaign in France.”




