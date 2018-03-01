Marine Le Pen Charged Over Sharing Images of ISIS Brutality

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was charged on Thursday (Mar 1) for posting on Twitter gruesome images of purported atrocities by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) extremist militants, prosecutors said.

The move by a judge in Nanterre, just outside Paris, came after the National Assembly voted in November to strip the National Front president of her parliamentary immunity over the three photos of ISIS violence posted in 2015.

Le Pen, who lost to Emmanuel Macron in last year’s presidential vote, is facing charges of circulating “violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity”, and that can be viewed by a minor. The crime is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of €75,000 (£66,000).

