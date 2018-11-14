Marine Le Pen: Macron Wants 'EU Army' to Share UN Security Council Seat & Nukes With Berlin

President Emmanuel Macron wants to create a “European army” in order to share France’s permanent seat in the UN Security Council, as well as its nukes, with Germany, the head of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen said.

Macron wants to use the coveted “European army” to share the “place in the Security Council” and the French “nuclear arsenal” with neighboring Germany, Le Pen told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Le Pen, who leads the right-wing party National Rally (formerly known as the National Front) and was Macron’s chief opponent in last year’s presidential race, strongly opposes his idea of establishing EU military structures.

“To maintain peace, every nation must have its own national army but not allow it to participate in joint military actions, if required,” she said.

France belongs to the ‘P5 states’, five permanent members of the UN Security Council with veto power. Germany can only be elected to sit in the council for a two-year term as a non-permanent member. In 1990, it pledged to not develop or maintain its own nuclear weapons.

The idea to create a “real European army” was voiced by Macron earlier this month. The president said that such a military force is needed to protect Europeans from Russia, China, “and even the US.”

Macron made those remarks in the days leading up to the 100th anniversary of the end of the World War I, and two weeks after the US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Macron’s approach received support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The EU should “work on a vision” of establishing a real European army in the future, she stated, addressing the members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.