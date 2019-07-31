Mario Lopez is Being Attacked For Saying 3-Year-Old Children Shouldn't be Encouraged to be Transgender

Actor and entertainment journalist Mario Lopez is facing a “backlash” for saying that 3-year-old toddlers shouldn’t be encouraged by their parents to become transgender.

Welcome back to clown world.

During an appearance on the Candace Owens Show, Lopez was asked about the new trend of Hollywood celebrities announcing that their children are picking their own gender.

“I am trying to understand this new Hollywood mentality where they just think their children now have the mental authority,” said Owens.

“I am trying to understand it myself, and please don’t lump me into that whole [group],” Lopez responded. “I’m kind of blown away too. Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong but at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.”

Evidently it's now *scandalous* to say that a child probably shouldn't be making their own life-altering decisions at 3 years old.

🤦‍♂️

Mario Lopez and Candace Owens discuss.@MarioLopezExtra @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/2Wdc79SrjW — PragerU (@prageru) July 31, 2019

“When you’re a kid … you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid,” added Lopez.

For the thought crime of arguing that 3-year-old toddlers shouldn’t have transgenderism imposed on them, Lopez is now being attacked on social media. His name has been trending on Twitter all day.

An army of permanently outraged morons are claiming that Lopez is responsible for telling parents “not accept their trans kids” and that he is somehow to blame for suicide and bullying.

Mario Lopez’s suggestion that parents ought not accept their trans kids — kids who face staggering levels of suicide, bullying and other hurdles — is cruel. He conflated sexual orientation and gender identity, which is a pretty big tell that ya don’t know anything about this. — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) July 31, 2019

Imposing sexuality or gender identity of any kind on infants is abusive and mentally deranged.

The fact that Lopez is being savaged by progressives for holding this completely reasonable opinion is a shocking indictment of how far society has slipped into the black hole of identity politics insanity.

