Marion Maréchal: "I Don't Have to Apologize...I Didn't Colonize Anyone"

Marion Maréchal, the niece of Marine Le Pen, has slammed BLM activists, asserting, “I don’t have to apologize as a white person…I didn’t colonize anyone.”

The former National Rally politician posted a video in which she savaged the Black Lives Matter movement, which has manifested itself across Europe in violent riots and looting.

“I don’t have to apologize as a white person and a French one,” said Maréchal in a video posted to Facebook. “You can see what we have been reduced to by having to position ourselves that way. I don’t have to apologize for the death of an offender, Adama Traoré, an accidental death that occurred after an arrest unrelated to his skin color, but to the crimes he allegedly committed.”

“I don’t have to apologize because I didn’t colonize anyone… I didn’t enslave anyone in the same way that all these political groups and political activists were never colonized or enslaved themselves,” Maréchal added.

The 30-year-old warned that the riots were really about destroying the heritage of France.

They “defile the memory of our ancestors, spit on our history, purify our heritage and break down our statues,” she said adding that, “What is being prepared behind this propaganda is terrifying.”

As we previously highlighted, even before the death of George Floyd that sparked global protests, migrants in no-go areas of France staged numerous violent riots over the deaths of two migrant motorcyclists.

The rioters claimed they were killed as a result of violent confrontations with police, although there was little evidence to support that premise.

This didn’t stop migrants attacking police, setting vehicles on fire and using fireworks as missiles.

H/T: Voice of Europe.

