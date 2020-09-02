Mark Levin Exposes NY Cover-Up Of Gov Cuomo's Controversial Nursing Home Order

BlazeTV host Mark Levin breaks down how New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) totally botched his state’s coronavirus response when it comes to some of the most vulnerable people in our society… elderly Americans living in nursing homes.

On top of the poor leadership from the governor, the state of New York deleted the controversial March 25 order requiring nursing homes to accept people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the document was saved by internet users and is available on the Wayback Machine – See the order below –

Now, after the state deleted the document from their website, the Associated Press reports the current nursing home death toll “could actually be a significant undercount.”

Will anyone be held accountable for this atrocious oversight?

The Democrats have found a useful weapon in Covid-19 as a bulwark to crush American liberties.

The Covid-19 lock down is destroying the economy, bringing small business owners to commit suicide and emboldening a tracking system of students that has become mandatory.

Meanwhile, the United Nations is creeping its way into our homes.

